Burling Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 265 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Burling Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 52.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Burling Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 930.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ opened at $608.86 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $402.39 and a 52-week high of $637.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $605.86 and its 200-day moving average is $564.57.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.694 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

