Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Has $1.15 Million Position in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC trimmed its stake in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,593 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PUREfi Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter worth $286,000. Narwhal Capital Management increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 32,738 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 9,282 shares during the last quarter. Napa Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $1,435,000. Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $653,000. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,289,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Trading Down 1.9%

SBUX opened at $84.78 on Friday. Starbucks Corporation has a 12 month low of $75.50 and a 12 month high of $117.46. The company has a market cap of $96.37 billion, a PE ratio of 51.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.76 and a 200 day moving average of $87.56.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03). Starbucks had a net margin of 4.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.84%. The business had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 151.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp bought 11,700 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $994,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 53,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,513,160. This represents a 28.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SBUX. UBS Group set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $100.00 price target on shares of Starbucks and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Starbucks from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.44.

Get Our Latest Report on Starbucks

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.