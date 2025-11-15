Royal Bank Of Canada Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Stock

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CCL.B. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on CCL Industries from C$91.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares boosted their price target on CCL Industries from C$94.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$95.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$91.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$92.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$97.25.

Shares of CCL.B opened at C$87.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$79.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$78.80. CCL Industries has a 1-year low of C$64.93 and a 1-year high of C$89.06.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells packaging and packaging-related products. The company operates through various segments, which include The CCL segment, which generates the majority of revenue, sells pressure sensitive and extruded film materials used for labels on consumer packaging, healthcare, automotive, and consumer durable products.

