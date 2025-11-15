Burling Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 2,689 Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTES

Burling Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 40,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after acquiring an additional 16,664 shares in the last quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $687,000. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 457.6% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 14,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 12,181 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTES opened at $101.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.77 and its 200 day moving average is $101.17. Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $98.50 and a 52 week high of $102.39.

About Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Short-Term Tax Exempt Bond ETF (VTES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below seven years.

