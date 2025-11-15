Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Purchases 5,642 Shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF $SPHY

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,642 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF were worth $4,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPHY. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Alaska Permanent Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 10,916.7% during the second quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

SPHY opened at $23.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.39. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.21 and a 12 month high of $23.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.64.

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of USD-denominated junk bonds. SPHY was launched on Jun 18, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.