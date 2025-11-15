Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Has $1.76 Million Stake in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. $SAFT

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the quarter. Safety Insurance Group accounts for about 0.9% of Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC owned about 0.15% of Safety Insurance Group worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,091 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,658,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,464,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 255.0% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 47,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 33,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SAFT has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Safety Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Safety Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Safety Insurance Group Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of SAFT stock opened at $77.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.04 and a 1 year high of $89.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.26.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $323.21 million for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 7.07%.

Safety Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 62.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Dennis J. Langwell purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.39 per share, for a total transaction of $144,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $579,120. This trade represents a 33.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Safety Insurance Group Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company’s private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured’s car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured’s own vehicle for collision or other perils.

Further Reading

