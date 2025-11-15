Burling Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

Burling Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 42.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Burling Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.4% in the second quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 29,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,108,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 43,454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,485,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,723,702 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,153,157,000 after buying an additional 244,199 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 13.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G PLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 126.5% in the second quarter. M&G PLC now owns 892,076 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $153,437,000 after acquiring an additional 498,303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BDX shares. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, September 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $211.00 to $202.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, Director Claire Fraser sold 917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total value of $171,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 22,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,167,375. This represents a 3.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total transaction of $38,317.86. Following the sale, the director directly owned 35,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,324,389.28. The trade was a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,249 shares of company stock valued at $231,358. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Shares of BDX stock opened at $192.93 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $162.29 and a 52-week high of $251.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $55.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.94.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.51%.The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.04%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.