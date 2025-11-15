BMO Capital Markets Cuts Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Price Target to C$6.00

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$9.88.

Shares of CMG opened at C$4.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$405.38 million, a PE ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of -0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$5.86 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.74. Computer Modelling Group has a one year low of C$4.80 and a one year high of C$11.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.62, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Computer Modelling Group’s payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd is a Canada-based provider of reservoir simulation software for the oil and gas industry. Its capabilities include integrated analysis and optimization, black oil and unconventional simulation, reservoir and production system modelling, post-processor visualization, compositional simulation, thermal processes simulation, and fluid property characterization.

