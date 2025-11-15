Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Sells 1,565 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. $CFG

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC cut its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,835 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 177.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 344.8% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 16,900.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 72.4% in the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 143.4% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CFG opened at $51.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.82. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.60 and a twelve month high of $55.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 51.54%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CFG shares. Bank of America upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.50 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, August 1st. Raymond James Financial set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.57.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

