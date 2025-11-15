Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Purchases 569 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF $IUSV

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 569 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF makes up about 6.4% of Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $12,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,252,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,039,000 after acquiring an additional 653,023 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,434,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,125,000 after purchasing an additional 612,628 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,831,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,698,000 after purchasing an additional 524,480 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 74.7% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,214,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,073,000 after purchasing an additional 519,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the first quarter worth $34,554,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $101.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.90. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12-month low of $80.14 and a 12-month high of $102.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.4714 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

