Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH) Earns “Buy” Rating from BTIG Research

Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at BTIG Research in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $13.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Sky Harbour Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. B. Riley raised shares of Sky Harbour Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sky Harbour Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.63.

Shares of Sky Harbour Group stock opened at $9.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $723.59 million, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.27. Sky Harbour Group has a 52-week low of $9.28 and a 52-week high of $14.52.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sky Harbour Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,175,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,605,000 after acquiring an additional 15,250 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Sky Harbour Group by 173.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 702,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,863,000 after purchasing an additional 445,828 shares in the last quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE grew its stake in shares of Sky Harbour Group by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 473,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 19,117 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sky Harbour Group by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 465,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after purchasing an additional 112,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sky Harbour Group by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 14.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sky Harbour Group Corporation operates as an aviation infrastructure development company in the United States. It develops, leases, and manages general aviation hangars for business aircraft. The company is based in White Plains, New York.

