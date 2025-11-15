Raymond James Financial Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Stock

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Raymond James Financial from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James Financial’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.65% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Altius Minerals’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

ALS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Altius Minerals from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Altius Minerals from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Altius Minerals from C$34.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$37.83.

Get Altius Minerals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ALS

Altius Minerals Stock Performance

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Shares of ALS stock opened at C$40.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$34.68 and a 200 day moving average of C$30.23. Altius Minerals has a 52 week low of C$22.27 and a 52 week high of C$44.44. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48.

(Get Free Report)

Altius Minerals Corp is engaged in the business of obtaining diversified mining royalty. It holds interests in mining operations that produce metals and minerals such as copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and potash. The corporation also holds other pre-development stage royalty interests and various earlier stage royalties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.