Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. $IIF

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 8,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $2,499,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 9.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 183,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after buying an additional 16,021 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $1,335,000. Almitas Capital LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 104,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 18,424 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE:IIF opened at $26.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.10. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $29.79.

About Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

