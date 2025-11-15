Candriam S.C.A. Has $11.39 Million Position in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Candriam S.C.A. lessened its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 92,879 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,062 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $11,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 34.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,132,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,106,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,653,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,658 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,141,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,012 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,177,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,657,000 after buying an additional 931,032 shares during the period. Finally, Auto Owners Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 18,732.9% in the first quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 781,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,188,000 after buying an additional 776,853 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 499,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total transaction of $80,739,838.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 19,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.21, for a total transaction of $2,969,467.76. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,537,755 shares of company stock worth $642,644,973. Corporate insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

NYSE DELL opened at $133.58 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $66.25 and a one year high of $168.08. The firm has a market cap of $89.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.87 and its 200-day moving average is $128.45.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 236.21% and a net margin of 4.73%.The business had revenue of $26.43 billion during the quarter. Dell Technologies has set its FY24 guidance at $6.10-6.50 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 21st. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 30.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DELL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI set a $180.00 price objective on Dell Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.80.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

