Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SIG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Stephens started coverage on Signet Jewelers in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Signet Jewelers

Institutional Trading of Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Price Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 175.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,859,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,214 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,537,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 321.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 861,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,554,000 after acquiring an additional 657,444 shares in the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,342,000. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,837,000.

NYSE SIG opened at $101.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.30. Signet Jewelers has a 12 month low of $45.55 and a 12 month high of $110.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.26 and a 200-day moving average of $84.43.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.40. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Signet Jewelers has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.040-9.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 24th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.