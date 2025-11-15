Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $187.3933.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of SEA from $208.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Arete Research cut shares of SEA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on SEA from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded SEA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 26th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on SEA from $165.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th.

Get SEA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SEA

SEA Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE SE opened at $141.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. SEA has a 52 week low of $99.50 and a 52 week high of $199.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $172.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.94. The company has a market cap of $83.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.89 and a beta of 1.55.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 11th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. SEA had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 6.80%.SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that SEA will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SE. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in SEA by 2,860.0% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 148 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 552.0% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 163 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in shares of SEA in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC increased its position in shares of SEA by 114.0% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 199 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SEA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.