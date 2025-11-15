Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys Shares of 24,478 Upbound Group, Inc. $UPBD

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 24,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Upbound Group by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Upbound Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 14,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Upbound Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Upbound Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 84,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Upbound Group by 5.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Ralph T. Montrone sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $151,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 49,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,239,373.29. This represents a 10.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 1,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.27 per share, for a total transaction of $43,448.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 90,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,790.55. This trade represents a 2.19% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPBD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital raised shares of Upbound Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Upbound Group in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Upbound Group from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Upbound Group from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Upbound Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Upbound Group Price Performance

NASDAQ UPBD opened at $16.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.39 and its 200 day moving average is $23.68. Upbound Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.68 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $982.09 million, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.79.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. Upbound Group had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 2.28%.The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Upbound Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.050-4.150 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Upbound Group, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Upbound Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.2%. Upbound Group’s payout ratio is currently 107.59%.

About Upbound Group

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

