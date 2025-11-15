Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Sells 35,785 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC cut its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 79.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,785 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 179.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 43,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 27,900 shares during the last quarter. Unified Investment Management purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter worth about $692,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 20.7% in the second quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 6,345 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 15,919.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,044,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,523,000 after buying an additional 1,038,137 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 216.3% during the second quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 96,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,649,000 after buying an additional 65,877 shares during the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance
Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $48.22 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $45.05 and a 12 month high of $112.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.04. The firm has a market cap of $215.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. UBS Group downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.
Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile
Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.
