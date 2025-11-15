CENTRAL TRUST Co Acquires 39 Shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 61.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 20 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in Transdigm Group in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust grew its position in Transdigm Group by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 24 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Transdigm Group by 1,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 27 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Transdigm Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Transdigm Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on TDG. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,385.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,730.00 to $1,647.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,700.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,420.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,710.00 to $1,650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,563.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kevin M. Stein sold 700 shares of Transdigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,360.00, for a total transaction of $952,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 8,158 shares in the company, valued at $11,094,880. This trade represents a 7.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 2,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,298.87, for a total transaction of $3,553,708.32. Following the transaction, the director owned 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,988,050.76. This represents a 11.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 22,802 shares of company stock valued at $29,917,993 in the last three months. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Transdigm Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $1,339.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.02. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $1,183.60 and a 1-year high of $1,623.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,297.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,402.59.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported $10.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.33 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Transdigm Group had a net margin of 20.98% and a negative return on equity of 35.27%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.83 EPS. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 36.490-38.530 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Transdigm Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $90.00 per share. This is an increase from Transdigm Group’s previous special dividend of $75.00. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd.

Transdigm Group Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Transdigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transdigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.