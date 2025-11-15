CENTRAL TRUST Co Purchases 1,015 Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF $AVUS

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 774.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 15,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Triune Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Triune Financial Partners LLC now owns 33,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA AVUS opened at $109.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.02. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $79.20 and a 12 month high of $111.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.24.

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

