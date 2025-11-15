Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes $600,000 Position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. $SFBS

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 7,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 52.8% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the first quarter worth $171,000. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.6% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SFBS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Hovde Group reduced their target price on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Raymond James Financial raised ServisFirst Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on ServisFirst Bancshares from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Research lowered ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Broughton sold 22,206 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total transaction of $1,953,905.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 592,588 shares in the company, valued at $52,141,818.12. This trade represents a 3.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServisFirst Bancshares Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:SFBS opened at $71.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.41. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.48 and a 1 year high of $101.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $104.27 million during the quarter. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 25.24%. On average, equities analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

ServisFirst Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.69%.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

