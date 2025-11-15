3,060 Shares in Powell Industries, Inc. $POWL Purchased by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC acquired a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,554,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $27,984,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 342.4% in the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 154,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,252,000 after buying an additional 119,289 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Powell Industries in the first quarter valued at $16,405,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Powell Industries by 137.7% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 134,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,985,000 after buying an additional 78,163 shares in the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ POWL opened at $329.66 on Friday. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.02 and a 12 month high of $413.00. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $328.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.2675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Powell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 7.43%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.00.

In other news, EVP Michael William Metcalf sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.74, for a total value of $955,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,677,618. This trade represents a 11.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Birchall sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.03, for a total value of $780,090.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,742,201. The trade was a 30.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

