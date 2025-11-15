8,798 Shares in Affirm Holdings, Inc. $AFRM Purchased by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AFRM. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Affirm by 15.6% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its holdings in Affirm by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 49,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Affirm by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Affirm by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Affirm by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AFRM opened at $70.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 11.54 and a current ratio of 12.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.21. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.90 and a 1 year high of $100.00.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.12. Affirm had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 6.74%.The business had revenue of $933.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Affirm has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Max R. Levchin sold 651,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $58,178,419.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Siphelele Jiyane sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total transaction of $1,067,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 213,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,277,061.14. This represents a 5.52% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,761,596 shares of company stock valued at $148,662,354. Corporate insiders own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

AFRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Affirm from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Affirm in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Citigroup raised shares of Affirm to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Affirm from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Affirm from $56.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.78.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

