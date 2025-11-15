Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New $624,000 Investment in Leonardo DRS, Inc. $DRS

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DRS. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Leonardo DRS during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,254,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leonardo DRS by 16.0% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,848,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,298,000 after purchasing an additional 804,938 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leonardo DRS by 116.3% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 799,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,292,000 after purchasing an additional 429,922 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Leonardo DRS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,212,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leonardo DRS in the second quarter valued at $9,384,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Leonardo DRS alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DRS. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Leonardo DRS from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Leonardo DRS from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Leonardo DRS in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research cut shares of Leonardo DRS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Leonardo DRS in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.14.

Leonardo DRS Stock Up 0.9%

DRS stock opened at $34.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Leonardo DRS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.17 and a 12 month high of $49.31.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $960.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.79 million. Leonardo DRS had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 11.45%. Leonardo DRS’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Leonardo DRS has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.070-1.120 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Leonardo DRS, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Leonardo DRS Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Leonardo DRS’s payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

Insider Transactions at Leonardo DRS

In related news, CFO Michael Dippold sold 19,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $806,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 58,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,450,436.10. This represents a 24.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO John Baylouny sold 11,420 shares of Leonardo DRS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $477,127.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 114,488 shares in the company, valued at $4,783,308.64. This represents a 9.07% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 55,039 shares of company stock worth $2,303,587 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Leonardo DRS

(Free Report)

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leonardo DRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leonardo DRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.