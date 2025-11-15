Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 4,960 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.4% during the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 30,861 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,305,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.3% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.2% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.66 per share, with a total value of $60,149.74. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 13,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,364.08. This trade represents a 7.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance
FIS stock opened at $64.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.45. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.51 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The stock has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 356.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.
Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.740-5.780 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 592.59%.
Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile
Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.
