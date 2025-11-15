Santos (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) Trading 2.3% Higher – What’s Next?

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY – Get Free Report) was up 2.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.3899 and last traded at $4.37. Approximately 31,035 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 225,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SSLZY. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Santos to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Santos to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Santos has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Santos alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Santos

Santos Stock Up 2.3%

Santos Announces Dividend

The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.63.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th were paid a $0.0134 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 417.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th.

About Santos

(Get Free Report)

Santos Limited explores for, develops, produces, transports, and markets hydrocarbons in Australia and Papua New Guinea. The company's assets are located in the Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea, Western Australia, Northern Australia and Timor-Leste. It also holds an asset in Alaska, the United States; and engages in the development of decarbonization technologies, such as carbon capture and storage technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Santos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.