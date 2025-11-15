Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) & CareTrust REIT (NYSE:CTRE) Financial Review

CareTrust REIT (NYSE:CTRE – Get Free Report) and Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CareTrust REIT and Getty Realty”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CareTrust REIT $296.29 million 27.04 $125.08 million $1.34 26.78 Getty Realty $214.19 million 7.55 $71.06 million $1.28 21.88

Profitability

CareTrust REIT has higher revenue and earnings than Getty Realty. Getty Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CareTrust REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares CareTrust REIT and Getty Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CareTrust REIT 61.00% 7.95% 6.13% Getty Realty 34.76% 7.60% 3.72%

Dividends

CareTrust REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Getty Realty pays an annual dividend of $1.94 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. CareTrust REIT pays out 100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Getty Realty pays out 151.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Getty Realty has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Getty Realty is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.8% of CareTrust REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.1% of Getty Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of CareTrust REIT shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of Getty Realty shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

CareTrust REIT has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Getty Realty has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for CareTrust REIT and Getty Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CareTrust REIT 0 1 1 0 2.50 Getty Realty 0 3 3 0 2.50

Getty Realty has a consensus price target of $31.80, suggesting a potential upside of 13.57%. Given Getty Realty’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Getty Realty is more favorable than CareTrust REIT.

Summary

CareTrust REIT beats Getty Realty on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CareTrust REIT

(Get Free Report)

CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

About Getty Realty

(Get Free Report)

Getty Realty Corp. is a publicly traded, net lease REIT specializing in the acquisition, financing and development of convenience, automotive and other single tenant retail real estate. As of December 31, 2023, the Company’s portfolio included 1,093 freestanding properties located in 40 states across the United States and Washington, D.C.

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.