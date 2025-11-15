Latin Metals (CVE:LMS) Shares Up 2.5% – What’s Next?

Shares of Latin Metals Inc. (CVE:LMS – Get Free Report) shot up 2.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. 4,150 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 78,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.19. The stock has a market cap of C$25.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.47.

Latin Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in South America. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and lithium deposits. It has a portfolio of exploration properties in Argentina and Peru. The company was formerly known as Centenera Mining Corporation and changed its name to Latin Metals Inc in May 2019.

