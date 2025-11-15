Harvest Healthcare Leaders Income ETF (TSE:HHL) Trading Down 0.8% – Here’s Why

Harvest Healthcare Leaders Income ETF (TSE:HHL – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$7.59 and last traded at C$7.63. Approximately 330,913 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 261,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.69.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.37 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.26.

The Fund has been created to provide investors with a unique exposure to a portfolio of Equity Securities. The Fund that are included in the Health Care sector of the Global Industry Classification Standards or, if such industry classification system is no longer made available by MSCI Inc and Standard & Poors or, if applicable, any successor of either of these entities, any other internationally recognized industry classification system at the time of investment and whose underlying business includes, but is not limited to, the provision of healthcare goods and services, including manufacturing and distributing healthcare products, equipment, supplies and technologies, producing and marketing of pharmaceuticals and biotechnology products, and or engaging in research and development, each with a market capitalization of at least US$5 billion.

