International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) have been given an average rating of "Moderate Buy" by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $288.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on International Business Machines from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $256.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $305.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. International Business Machines has a one year low of $204.07 and a one year high of $324.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $285.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.35. The company has a market capitalization of $285.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.71.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 37.76%. International Business Machines's quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 80.38%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 6,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 5.7% during the first quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 235,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,676,000 after purchasing an additional 12,690 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,565,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 5.6% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 62,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth approximately $4,608,000. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

