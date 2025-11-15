Mpac Group (LON:MPAC) Shares Down 2.1% – Here’s What Happened

Mpac Group plc (LON:MPAC – Get Free Report) fell 2.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 336.50 and last traded at GBX 342.50. 53,902 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 109,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 350.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.53, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of £103.00 million, a PE ratio of -7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 314.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 347.51.
Mpac Group (LON:MPAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The company reported GBX 12.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mpac Group had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 9.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mpac Group plc will post 43.2789474 EPS for the current year.
About Mpac Group
Mpac (AIM: MPAC) is a global leader in engineering and technology, designing, precision engineering, manufacturing, and supporting high-speed packaging equipment and solutions.
Mpac serves 80 countries across four key regions around the world including the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. The Company operates in the attractive growth markets of Food & Beverage, and Healthcare.
