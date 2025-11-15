Trident Acquisitions (OTCMKTS:TDACU) Shares Down 0.2% – Should You Sell?

Trident Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:TDACU – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.44 and last traded at $10.44. 2,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 17,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.46.
Trident Acquisitions Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.38.
Trident Acquisitions Company Profile
Trident Acquisitions Corp. is a blank check company, which engages in the provision of investment services. It involves in entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, and other similar business combination. The company was founded on March 17, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
