Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.1667.

TECH has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI set a $68.00 price target on Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday, November 6th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Bio-Techne from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Bio-Techne to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TECH. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Bio-Techne by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new position in Bio-Techne in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Techne during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 506.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $59.38 on Friday. Bio-Techne has a 52-week low of $46.01 and a 52-week high of $79.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.10. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 129.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.51.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $286.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bio-Techne will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

