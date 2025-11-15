Oryx International Growth Fund (LON:OIG) Stock Price Down 2.2% – Here’s Why

Oryx International Growth Fund Limited (LON:OIG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,236 and last traded at GBX 1,252. Approximately 7,603 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 10,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,280.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,295.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,256.08. The company has a quick ratio of 11.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of £175.28 million, a P/E ratio of -31.30 and a beta of 0.88.

Oryx International Growth Fund Ltd is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Harwood Capital LLP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom and United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies.

