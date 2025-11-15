Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.80.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ST. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price objective on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Barclays began coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th.

In other news, EVP Lynne J. Caljouw sold 3,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $104,067.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 66,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,093.20. This represents a 4.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP David K. Stott sold 839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $25,841.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,675.20. This represents a 2.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . In the last three months, insiders sold 6,622 shares of company stock worth $212,289. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ST. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,036 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 515.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 659.7% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the third quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ST opened at $30.02 on Friday. Sensata Technologies has a twelve month low of $17.32 and a twelve month high of $34.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -150.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.93.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. Sensata Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 17.22%. The company had revenue of $931.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sensata Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sensata Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.830-0.870 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is currently -240.00%.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

