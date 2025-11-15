Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust $NSA

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 839,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,838 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $26,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after buying an additional 11,879 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 91,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 11,460 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 122,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after acquiring an additional 17,522 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter worth about $332,000. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NSA shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Zacks Research cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $33.64.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:NSA opened at $29.37 on Friday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $28.02 and a 52 week high of $46.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 47.36 and a beta of 1.10.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $188.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.04 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 4.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. National Storage Affiliates Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.170-2.230 EPS. Equities analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 373.77%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

