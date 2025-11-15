Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stake in ADMA Biologics Inc $ADMA

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,499,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 30,707 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in ADMA Biologics were worth $27,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 42,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 6,466 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the second quarter valued at about $173,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in ADMA Biologics by 5.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 69,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 0.8% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 67,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 13.3% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 456,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,316,000 after buying an additional 53,515 shares during the period. 75.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Weiss Ratings lowered ADMA Biologics from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

Shares of ADMA opened at $15.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.40. ADMA Biologics Inc has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $25.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.65.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $134.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.20 million. ADMA Biologics had a net margin of 44.06% and a return on equity of 41.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. ADMA Biologics has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ADMA Biologics Inc will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

