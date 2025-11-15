Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 37,519 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. $MAN

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 690,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 37,519 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $27,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in ManpowerGroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

ManpowerGroup Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of MAN opened at $28.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.61. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.86 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.58 and a twelve month high of $65.17.

ManpowerGroup Announces Dividend

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. ManpowerGroup had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. ManpowerGroup has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.780-0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 521.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently -306.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on MAN

ManpowerGroup Profile

(Free Report)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

Featured Stories

