Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 84,370 Shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. $AHR

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 805,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,370 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in American Healthcare REIT were worth $29,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in American Healthcare REIT by 1,543.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,022,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716,792 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 350.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,559,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,149,000 after buying an additional 3,547,635 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 22.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,795,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,494,000 after buying an additional 3,437,861 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,097,000. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc grew its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 1,337,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,149,000 after acquiring an additional 494,370 shares during the period. 16.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mark E. Foster sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $74,025.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 57,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,560. The trade was a 2.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hanson sold 20,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total value of $994,096.80. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 21,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,924.64. The trade was a 47.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 25,360 shares of company stock worth $1,229,398 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

American Healthcare REIT Stock Performance

American Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

AHR opened at $48.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 345.77, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.58 and a 200 day moving average of $39.40. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. American Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 714.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AHR shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded American Healthcare REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.40.

American Healthcare REIT Profile

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

