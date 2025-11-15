Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 428,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,237 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $28,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 673.1% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $73.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.60. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $53.65 and a 12-month high of $73.99.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.