Core Natural Resources, Inc. $CNR Stake Lowered by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in Core Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CNR – Free Report) by 22.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,915 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,579 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Core Natural Resources were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Core Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at about $16,650,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Core Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,181,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Core Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Core Natural Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $42,950,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on CNR shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Core Natural Resources from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Core Natural Resources from $89.00 to $105.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Core Natural Resources in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Core Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Core Natural Resources in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Core Natural Resources

In other Core Natural Resources news, Director Patrick A. Kriegshauser sold 3,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $234,524.01. Following the sale, the director owned 23,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,799,430.36. This trade represents a 11.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard A. Navarre sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.20, for a total value of $411,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 21,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,426. This trade represents a 18.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 9,043 shares of company stock valued at $740,524 in the last 90 days. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Core Natural Resources Price Performance

NYSE CNR opened at $82.26 on Friday. Core Natural Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.19 and a 1 year high of $134.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.73 and a beta of 0.63.

Core Natural Resources (NYSE:CNR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $2.01. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Core Natural Resources had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 3.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Core Natural Resources, Inc. will post 11.4 EPS for the current year.

Core Natural Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Core Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently -93.02%.

About Core Natural Resources

Core Natural Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company’s PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

