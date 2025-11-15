Bogart Wealth LLC Sells 2,375 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Bogart Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 184,870 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 1.2% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $29,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alexis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alexis Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,806 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% during the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 121,923 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $19,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 52.6% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 119,371 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $18,859,000 after purchasing an additional 41,146 shares during the last quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 148.6% in the second quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 77,797 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,291,000 after purchasing an additional 46,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.8%

NVIDIA stock opened at $190.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.18, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $212.19.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total transaction of $44,052,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,183,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,765,768.80. The trade was a 3.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total value of $13,317,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 72,248,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,829,142,350.62. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,251,577 shares of company stock worth $583,143,187. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. President Capital raised their price target on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, HSBC set a $320.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.15.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

