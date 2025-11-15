Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stake in GitLab Inc. $GTLB

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 146.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,552 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in GitLab were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of GitLab in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,102,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in GitLab by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,292,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,533,000 after purchasing an additional 866,353 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in GitLab by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 580,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,198,000 after purchasing an additional 109,708 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab during the second quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in shares of GitLab by 42.5% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 252,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,871,000 after buying an additional 75,331 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GitLab alerts:

Insider Activity at GitLab

In other news, CAO Simon Mundy sold 5,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $228,352.09. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 53,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,772.93. The trade was a 8.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $147,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 97,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,407,826.14. This represents a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 1,224,362 shares of company stock valued at $59,828,897 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Stock Performance

GTLB opened at $44.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of -1,108.25 and a beta of 0.74. GitLab Inc. has a one year low of $37.90 and a one year high of $74.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.23.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.19). GitLab had a negative return on equity of 2.71% and a negative net margin of 0.55%.The business had revenue of $236.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. GitLab’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. GitLab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.830 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.190-0.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GitLab Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GTLB. Mizuho lowered shares of GitLab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on GitLab from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on GitLab from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of GitLab in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of GitLab in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.83.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GitLab

GitLab Profile

(Free Report)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.