Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF $SPYD

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPYD. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 378.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 59,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 47,359 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 957.8% in the second quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 51,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 46,473 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 671,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,484,000 after purchasing an additional 40,590 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 870,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,949,000 after buying an additional 35,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,868,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,946,000 after buying an additional 29,862 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA SPYD opened at $42.97 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $37.92 and a 52-week high of $47.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.84.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of the 80 highest-yielding stocks selected from the S&P 500. Stocks are equally-weighted. SPYD was launched on Oct 21, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.