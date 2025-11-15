Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Nutanix $NTNX

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 45.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,170 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,621 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $4,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Nutanix by 1.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 129,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 58.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NTNX shares. Citigroup raised shares of Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Nutanix from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Northland Securities set a $76.00 target price on Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Nutanix from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.67.

Nutanix Price Performance

Shares of NTNX stock opened at $65.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.24 and a 200 day moving average of $73.35. Nutanix has a 1 year low of $54.66 and a 1 year high of $83.36.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 28.01% and a net margin of 7.42%.The business had revenue of $653.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Nutanix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nutanix will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Teresa Gayle Sheppard sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total value of $267,680.00. Following the sale, the director owned 22,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,152. This represents a 13.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 144,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.42, for a total transaction of $11,058,508.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 524,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,090,543.36. This represents a 21.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 159,598 shares of company stock worth $12,218,560. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nutanix Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

Featured Articles

