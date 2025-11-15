Maze Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAZE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Maze Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAZE – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.5714.

MAZE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Maze Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Maze Therapeutics from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Maze Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Maze Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Maze Therapeutics from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th.

Get Maze Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Maze Therapeutics

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maze Therapeutics

In other Maze Therapeutics news, Director Richard H. Scheller sold 20,744 shares of Maze Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $464,043.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAZE. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Maze Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $2,957,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Maze Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $675,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Maze Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,246,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Maze Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Maze Therapeutics by 3,868.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 777,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,166,000 after purchasing an additional 758,104 shares in the last quarter.

Maze Therapeutics Price Performance

Maze Therapeutics stock opened at $32.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and a PE ratio of -1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.01. Maze Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $34.29.

Maze Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MAZE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.08.

About Maze Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company harnessing the power of human genetics to develop novel, small molecule precision medicines for patients living with renal, cardiovascular and related metabolic diseases, including obesity. We are advancing a pipeline using our Compass platform, which allows us to identify and characterize genetic variants in disease and then link those variants to the biological pathways that drive disease in specific patient groups through a process we refer to as variant functionalization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Maze Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maze Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.