Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited $OSW

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,884 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in OneSpaWorld were worth $4,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 12.3% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 17,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld in the 2nd quarter worth $663,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC boosted its position in OneSpaWorld by 24.9% during the second quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 114,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 22,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc boosted its position in OneSpaWorld by 0.4% during the second quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc now owns 935,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,076,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares in the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OneSpaWorld alerts:

OneSpaWorld Stock Performance

Shares of OneSpaWorld stock opened at $20.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $14.21 and a 52 week high of $23.49.

OneSpaWorld Increases Dividend

OneSpaWorld ( NASDAQ:OSW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. OneSpaWorld had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $258.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. OneSpaWorld’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. OneSpaWorld has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. This is a boost from OneSpaWorld’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. OneSpaWorld’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.54%.

Insider Transactions at OneSpaWorld

In other news, Director Glenn Fusfield sold 23,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $498,612.12. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 151,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,274,304.43. This represents a 13.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 31,289 shares of OneSpaWorld stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total value of $675,529.51. Following the sale, the director directly owned 332,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,171,010.55. This trade represents a 8.61% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 216,167 shares of company stock worth $4,777,403 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OSW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of OneSpaWorld from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of OneSpaWorld from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OneSpaWorld in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of OneSpaWorld from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Northcoast Research set a $28.00 price target on shares of OneSpaWorld and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OneSpaWorld has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OSW

OneSpaWorld Profile

(Free Report)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpaWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpaWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.