Paramount Group, Inc. $PGRE Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Free Report) by 43.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,143 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGRE. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 37,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 19,123 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Paramount Group during the first quarter worth $6,164,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Paramount Group by 102.8% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 402,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 204,248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Group stock opened at $6.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 1.32. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $7.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Paramount Group ( NYSE:PGRE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $172.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.65 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Paramount Group in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Paramount Group in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI set a $6.60 price objective on shares of Paramount Group and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $6.60 target price on shares of Paramount Group and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Paramount Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.20 to $6.60 in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.45.

Paramount Group, Inc (“Paramount” or the “Company”) is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

