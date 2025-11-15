iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF $IYZ Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Free Report) by 30.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,672 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Second Half Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 1,000.7% during the first quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC now owns 83,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 75,653 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,347,000. MGB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. FSA Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF during the 1st quarter worth $811,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 1,520.5% during the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 7,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,827 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Trading Up 20.2%

Shares of BATS IYZ opened at $32.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.37. iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF has a 12-month low of $21.55 and a 12-month high of $30.50. The company has a market cap of $593.44 million, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.90.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.