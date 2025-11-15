Brokerages Set GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) PT at $5.52

Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.5227.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of GoodRx from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Mizuho lowered their price target on GoodRx from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of GoodRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

In other GoodRx news, major shareholder Equity Vii L.P. Spectrum sold 23,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $95,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDRX. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in GoodRx during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in GoodRx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $846,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 327,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 166,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 405,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 130,711 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $2.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.23. GoodRx has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $5.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.19.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). GoodRx had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $196.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. GoodRx has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that GoodRx will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.

